Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) win 3 medals in AIU Zonal Inter-University Woodball

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) won 3 medals (1 gold and 2 bronze) in the AIU Zonal Inter-University Woodball (Men’s and Women’s) tournament held in Bhopal, recently. While Drishti Chetia and Ashiq Ahmed won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category, Shakil Ahmed and Urbar Das won bronze medal in the men’s doubles category, Dil Mohammad collected a bronze medal in the men’s singles event. The tournament was attended by more than 25 universities from across the country.

