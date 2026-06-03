Manaswinee Hazarika Shines With Four Titles as Guwahati Open PWR 200 Concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pickleball Association (APA) hosted the Guwahati Open PWR 200 which concluded in the city on Monday. The two-day tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from players across the country where 130 players took part in 22 events. A total prize purse of Rs 80,000 was awarded across the Men’s Open Singles and Doubles, as well as the 30+ and 40+ Men’s Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles categories.

Manaswinee Hazarika made the best performance in the competition winning four titles in different categories. Vilaser Khate and Nazneen Rahman bagged three titles each.

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