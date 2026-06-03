Local Sports

Manaswinee Hazarika Shines With Four Titles as Guwahati Open PWR 200 Concludes

Assam Pickleball Association’s Guwahati Open PWR 200 ended with 130 players competing in 22 events for Rs 80,000 prize money.
Guwahati Open PWR 200
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI:  Assam Pickleball Association (APA) hosted the Guwahati Open PWR 200 which concluded in the city on Monday. The two-day tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from players across the country where 130 players took part in 22 events. A total prize purse of Rs 80,000 was awarded across the Men’s Open Singles and Doubles, as well as the 30+ and 40+ Men’s Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles categories.

Manaswinee Hazarika made the best performance in the competition winning four titles in different categories. Vilaser Khate and Nazneen Rahman bagged three titles each.

Also Read: Guwahati to Host City Chess Championship from June 6

Assam Pickleball Association
Guwahati Open PWR 200
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