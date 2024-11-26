National School Games: Good show by Assam in wushu and aquatics events

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won multiple medals in the wushu and aquatics events in the 68th National School Games held in different venues on Monday. Aquatics were held in Rajkot and wushu in Jammu.

Medal winners: Wushu (U-17 years)-Monika Doley (Bronze, 45kg), Paridhmita Das (Bronze, 48 kg), Ankur Bhowmik (Bronze, 45 kg), Abhijit Buragohain (Bronze, 60 kg), Nibir Kumar Phukan (Bronze, 85 kg). Aquatics (U-14 years)- 4X100m relay: Bronze. 100m backstroke-Gyandeep Borgohain (Silver), 200m individual-Bhumika Kayshap (Silver).

