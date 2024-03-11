Nayan Moni Saikia, Bangita, Biswajeet shine in Asian Bowls Championships meet in Thailand

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Arjuna awardee Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Nayan Moni Saikia bagged two medals, including a gold, in the 15th Asian Bowls Championships that concluded at Pattaya in Thailand on Sunday. India finished overall third with two gold and 3 bronze medals in the annual event.

The gold medals came in women’s pairs and men’s fours. The women’s pair’s team comprised Assam players Nayan Moni Saikia and Bangita Hazarika. Saikia bagged her bronze medal in the women’s fours teaming up with Manu Pal, Jaya and Rupa Rani Tirkey.

On the other hand, another player from Assam Biswajeet Khound, who is a first timer in the Indian team, bagged two bronze medals in men’s singles and men’s triples. A total of four players from Assam, including debutant Bitupan Rabha, represented India in the 10-member team.

