New committee of Assam Seniors Badminton Club formed

GUWAHATI: The committee of the Assam Seniors Badminton Club, a badminton association of the veteran players, has been formed today in a meeting held at the conference hall of the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city today.

The meeting decided to hold the 8th North East Prize Money veterans badminton tournament from May 10-12 at the DTRP indoor stadium.

New committee: Senior Advisors: MLA Diganta Kalita and IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Advisors: Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Pradip Chaliha. President: Pradeep Kumar. Working President: Prasanta Bora and Sumitra Pujari. Secretary: Bishnu Deka. Treasurer: Kula Talukdar. Joint Secretary: Bijoy Barman. Assistant Secretary: Rajib Ghosh and Madhusmita Deka.

