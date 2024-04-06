New Start Club, Bud Cricket Club win in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Start Club registered a convincing 8-wicket win over Gauhati Town Club in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here on Friday. The match witnessed two half century knocks from Pradyun Saikia (56, GTC) and Abhishek Thakuri (54no, New Star Club).

In the other match, held under flood light, Bud Cricket Club beat Stallion Cricket Club by 20 runs. Sib Sankar Roy ( 67no), Nibir Deka (57) from Bud Cricket Club and Joshua Ben (Stallion Cricket Club, 68) scored half centuries.

Brief scores: 1st match-Gauhati Town Club 140 (20 overs) Pradyun Saikia 56, Sumit Kashyap 43, Rahul Singh 2-21, Parvej Musaraf 2-24, Reshab Deepak 2-36; New Star Club 141-2 (13.3 overs), Abhishek Thakuri 54 no, Parvej Musaraf 31.

2nd match-Bud Cricket Club 211-5 (20 overs), Sib Sankar Roy 67 no, Nibir Deka 57, Rishav Das 45, Jasvir Sehrawat 2-34, Dipjyoti Saikia 2-35; Stallion Cricket Club 191-8 (20 overs), Joshua Ben 68, Abhilash Gogoi 2-32, Bhargav Dutta 2-32, Nipan Deka 2-36.

