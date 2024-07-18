Nibras Hussain and Chandogya Pathak Reach OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Semifinals

GUWAHATI: Two Assam players Nibras Hussain and Chandogya Pathak stormed into the semi finals in boys U-12 and U-14 singles in the OIL-AITA Super Series tennis tournament held at the AATA Complex in the city on Wednesday.

Nibras Hussain in the quarter-final defeated Ahaan Jain 6-0, 6-1. Thanush Shekar, Jegan Rohit and Nihal S Reddy are the other three semi finalists in this category.

On the other hand Chandogya Pathak won against Arsh Walke 6-2, 6-3 in the last-eight match. Aarav Chhallani, Vihaan Mirdha and Raghav Sarode were also moved in the semi finals in boys U-14 category.

In the girls U-12 category Padma Rameshkumar, Eshitha Sriyala, Serena Gahlot and Ruhi Singh stormed into the semi finals. The four semi finalists in the girls U-14 were Padma Rameshkumar, Eshitha Sriyala, Khushi Khadian and Serena Gahlot .

The singles and doubles semi-finals will be held on Thursday.

