Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nigar Ayman Hoque bagged two medals in the Assam State Taekwondo Championship held at Mangaldoi recently. Among the two medals one is gold which she won in the Kyurogi Sub Junior Girls U-20. The other medal was bronze (poomsae sub junior girls).

