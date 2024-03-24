North East Games: Assam finish third in medal tally

GUWAHATI: Assam ended their campaign in the North East Games bagging third place in the medal tally. Assam altogether collected 139 medals that included 43 gold, 44 silver and 52 bronze. Manipur bagged top position with 130 medals (52-38-40) and host Nagaland earned second spot collecting 134 medals (48-42-44)

In the realm of wrestling, Assam’s representatives displayed exceptional skill and tenacity. Pritima Khaklary claimed a silver medal in the 53kg category, while Domoni Uzir and Anisha Basumutary secured bronze medals in the 55kg and 59kg categories respectively. Ashik Pingua added another silver medal in the 57kg category, while Ranjoy Daimary and Basanta Patgiri contributed bronze medals in the 61kg and 79kg categories respectively, bringing the total wrestling medal count for Assam to two silver and four bronze medals.

Furthermore, the Assam Women’s Basketball Team exhibited remarkable teamwork and determination, earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

The Assam boxing team showcased their prowess, securing a commendable four gold medals, five silver medals, and six bronze medals.

