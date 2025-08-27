NorthEast United FC: From Struggles to Back-to-Back Durand Glory

There are few things more romantic in football than a team that refuses to give up. NorthEast United FC, once written off as perennial underachievers in the Indian Super League, have turned their narrative around with a resilience that mirrors the spirit of the region they represent. For years, they played second fiddle, surviving off moments rather than memories. But in football, as in life, persistence often rewards the patient—and for NEUFC, the payoff has arrived in emphatic style.

Formed in 2014 as one of the ISL’s founding clubs, the Highlanders carried the pride of eight northeastern states but struggled to translate that passion into success on the pitch. Season after season, inconsistency haunted them. Playoff appearances were rare, managerial changes frequent, and players often came and went without leaving a lasting impression. The only constant in the storm was their co-owner and staunch supporter, John Abraham, whose presence ensured the club never lost its identity, even in its darkest phases.

That long, hard road found its turning point not in the ISL, but in one of Asia’s oldest and most prestigious tournaments—the Durand Cup. In 2024, NEUFC defied the odds, lifting the title for the first time in their history. That victory wasn’t just about silverware; it was about redemption, a statement that the Highlanders could be winners. It rekindled belief not only in their supporters but also in the broader footballing landscape of India, which often overlooked the northeast despite its conveyor belt of talent.

If 2024 was a breakthrough, then 2025 was a coronation. NEUFC didn’t just defend their Durand Cup—they did so in a manner that shook history.

In the final at the Salt Lake Stadium, they trounced the debutants, Diamond Harbour FC 6–1, registering the biggest margin of victory in a Durand Cup final in the post-independence era. Six different players got on the scoresheet: Asheer Akhtar, Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh, Jairo Samperio, Andy Rodríguez, and Alaaeddine Ajaraie. It was football at its most democratic, a true team triumph.