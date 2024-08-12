NTPC National Ranking Archery Championship begins at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NTPC National Ranking Archery Championship got under way at the Nehru Stadium in the city on Sunday. The competition was inaugurated by GP Singh, Director General of Police, Assam who is also the president of the Assam Archery Association. Nearly 450 players from different parts of the country are participating in the meet which will be held in Senior, Junior and Sub Junior categories.

Among the top archers who will be seen in action included Jayanta Talukdar and Atanu Das. The opening ceremony was also attended by Omkar Nath, Additional General manager of NTPC, Pradip Timung, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP, Assam Police, Executive Director of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati B K Mittal, and others.

