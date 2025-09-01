Numaligarh HS School football team leaves for Bangalore to play in Subroto Cup

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Higher Secondary School football team departed for Bangalore on Sunday to compete in the upcoming international Subroto Cup football tournament (U-15), scheduled to begin on September 2. The team will represent Assam in the under-15 category. Nritoy Loing is the Coach, and Robin Dutta is the Manager of the team. Earlier, the Numaligarh Higher Secondary School team emerged champions in the state-level Pilik Choudhury Football Tournament. With the sponsorship of the Numaligarh Refinery and through the Refinery Football Academy, the team has been undergoing extensive training. Meanwhile, in the U-17 boys’ Subroto Cup football tournament to be held in New Delhi on September 16, the Numaligarh Higher Secondary School football team will again represent Assam. The school team had also clinched the state-level Deokon Trophy championship.

Also Read: Jamaican sprint great Fraser-Pryce to retire after Tokyo worlds

Also Watch: