Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Parishmita Gogoi won a bronze medal in the weightlifting event of the 67th National School Games held in Patna today. She took part in the 48 kg category in U-17 age group. The weightlifter lifted 48kg in snatch and 56kg in clean and jerk.

