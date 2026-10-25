Parthib Gogoi Credits Juan Pedro Benali for Growth as a Footballer

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The young forward Parthib Gogoi recently reached a significant personal milestone, making his 100th appearance for NorthEast United FC. The footballer expressed happiness at achieving the landmark, describing it as a special moment in his journey with the club he has followed since his early days. In a conversation with local media he also credited the Highlanders’ head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, for playing an important role in his individual development and helping him improve his game. Here are the excerpts from the interaction.

On completing 100 appearances for NorthEast United FC.

Parthib: It is a great feeling. I have followed the club since my early days, and making 100 appearances for them is a magnificent experience.

On his journey with NorthEast United.

Parthib: I have been associated with NEUFC for a long time, and honestly speaking, the club has helped me grow as a footballer. I love this club very much and want to contribute more to its success.

On the progress made by the club during his stay.

Parthib: I have noticed a lot of positive changes. In the early days, we struggled to win matches and collect points. But look at us now — we have played two games this season and collected six points. We have made good progress. The coach and management have also been very positive and supportive, which has helped the club move forward.

On head coach Benali’s role in his individual development.

Parthib: Sir has brought positive energy to the team. The most important thing is that he tries to develop each player individually. He plays a supportive role, and that has really helped us. His instructions were very clear: identify your own mistakes on the field and then come to me. I am always ready to help you. He has created a wonderful atmosphere in the dressing room, and we are improving our performances every day because of that.

On the area he needs to improve.

Parthib: Decision-making on the field is one area where I need to work harder.

On his most memorable moments with NorthEast United.

Parthib: We have won the Durand Cup twice, and those moments are truly unforgettable.

Also Read: ‘No expectations, just keep doing your work’: Bhuvneshwar on India comeback