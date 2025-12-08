Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: NFRSA, Sunrise win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East Frontier Railway Sports Club (NFRSA) and Sunrise Club won their respective matches in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League at the Judges Field here on Sunday. Both the sides defeated their opponent by identical margin, 2-0.

NFRSA faced NRL in the opening game of the day. Souvik Kar scored both the goals of NFRSA in 29 minute and 38 minute respectively.

In the other game Sunrise won against DBI. J Brahma scored the first goal of Sunrise in 39 minute and they got the final goal of the game through Joseph Mayowaolaleye in the 88 minute.

