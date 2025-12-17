Pulin Das Memorial Sports Quiz Set for Dec 21 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The eighth edition of the Pulin Das Memorial Open Prize-Money Sports Quiz Competition - 2025, organised by the Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA) will be held at the auditorium of NAP Cultural Complex for Performing Arts, Guwahati on December 21. The preliminary screening and selection round will be held at 11.00 AM at the same venue. The three winning teams of open sports quiz competition will receive a cash award of Rs. 12,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs.6,000 while the fourth, fifth and sixth team will receive Rs. 2,000 each. Any team comprising two members are eligible to take part in the competition which will be conducted by renowned quiz masters Dipankar Koushik and Dilip Kumar Sarma.

