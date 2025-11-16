Rajib Prakash Barua Re-Elected NE Zone Kho Kho Federation President

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Noted sports organizer Rajib Prakash Barua re-elected president of the North East Zone Kho kho Federation during its Annual General Meeting held in the city today. M Madhusadan Singh also retained his post as the general secretary. Kuljit Baruah from Assam will be the new treasurer of the organization.

The other elected office bearers are: Puto Bui (Chairman), B K Roka (Senior vice president, Aiban Semlea (Joint secretary) and Sumit Sarkar (Vice president).

