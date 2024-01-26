Ranji Trophy: Assam-Bengal tie from today at ACA Stadium, Barsapara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Bengal in their next Ranji Trophy match from tomorrow at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. Assam made one change and brought Abhishek Thakuri in the squad in place of Kunal Saikia. It will be the fourth game for both teams. Assam lost two and drew one while Bengal drew their all three matches. Last time two teams faced each other was in 2015 and the game ended as a draw.

