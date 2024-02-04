Ranji Trophy: Uttar Pradesh put on huge total against Assam

GUWAHATI: With the help of opener Aryan Juyal and middle order batter Karan Sharma’s double centuries Uttar Pradesh put on huge first innings total against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Kanpur on day 2.

The hosts declared their innings at 548 in 128.3 overs losing 8 wickets. Assam openers started well and reached 116 runs without losing wicket in 39 overs at stumps.

Resuming at 319-2, the overnight batters Juyal and Sarma added another 58 runs in the morning session before Juyal was bowled by Rahul Singh. He made 201 runs from 278 balls with 21 fours and a six. The duo put on 298 runs for the third wicket. Later, Karan was claimed by Mrinmoy Dutta after scoring 208 from 310 balls with 22 fours and 3 sixes. Akshdeep Nath added 53 runs off 82 balls in the later part of the innings.

Mrinmoy Dutta took 4 wickets for 116 while Rahul Singh grabbed 3, but gave away 142 runs.

In reply, Assam openers Parvej Musaraf and Rahul Hazarika completed half centuries in the final session but they are still 423 runs behind.

