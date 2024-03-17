REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite: 9 more State boxers confirm medals

GUWAHATI: Nine more Assam boxers have confirmed medals by entering the semi finals of the ongoing REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite (men and women) at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Altogether 16 boxers from the State have confirmed their medals by reaching the semi finals.

Results: Elite women: In the 48-50kg category, Saraswati Boro from Assam emerged victorious against Madhavibhn from Gujarat. Dipanjuli Daimary, representing Assam, secured a win in the 48-50kg category against Lainodanla Neitinhoi Chir from Manipur. Pooja Sonowal of Assam triumphed over Uma from Delhi in the 52-54kg category. Gitimoni Gogi from Assam defeated Geetha Priya A from Tamil Nadu in the 70-75kg category. Elite men: Abhinab Saikia representing Assam emerged victorious in the 63.5-67kg category against Sagar Joshi from Uttarakhand. Swadesh Ranjan from Assam secured a win in the 67-71kg category defeating Ayush Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Debasish Saikia representing Assam triumphed over Manish Bainiwal from Haryana in the 71-75kg category. Kharanda Regon from Assam emerged victorious against Santosh Kumar from Tamil Nadu in the 92+kg category. Youth girls: In the 46-48kg category, Horipriya Patgiri defeated Khusi Ratha (both from Assam).

Also Read: Iga Swiatek to fight Maria Sakkari in final of Indian Wells

Also Watch: