River Rine Club and City Cricket Club Triumph in 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20

GUWAHATI: River Rine Club and City Cricket Club won their respective matches in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. River Rine Club defeated Gauhati Town Club by 16 runs and City Cricket Club won against Ankurjyoti Club by five wickets. Hrishikesh Bharadwaj of Gauhati Town Club took five wickets giving away only nine runs in the game.

Brief scores: Gauhati Town Club vs River Rine Club –River Rine Club 109 (18.5 overs), Akash Chetri 34, Wasiqur Rahman 23, Hrishikesh Bharadwaj 5-9, Gauahti Town Club 93-8 (20 overs), Arnab Borah 34, Bikash Chetri (3-22).

Ankurjyoti Club vs City Cricket Club: Ankurjyoti Club 76 (17.4 overs), Tej Khan 18, Romario Sharma 3-21, Sanjib Barman 2-11, City Cricket Club 79-5 (14 overs), Sanjib Barman 25, Sanjay Singh 22.

