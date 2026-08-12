Rohit Sen’s 96 off 38 powers Guwahati Royals to record chase after Ghadigaonkar’s ton

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Premier League match between Charaideo Sunrisers and Guwahati Royals witnessed a runfest as Royals chased down 209 to beat Sunrisers by 3wickets at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday. The match produced several tournament firsts, with Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s blazing century marking the first century of the season, while Sunrisers’ total of 208/2 was also the first 200-plus score recorded this year. Royals also registered the most boundaries in an innings so far (30), as they completed the highest successful run chase. Sunrisers skipper Ghadigaonkar and Pradyun Saikia put on a dominant opening stand, scoring 143 off just 82 balls.

Royals got off to an electric start in their chase, smashing 24 runs off the very first over. Rohit Sen set the tone, reaching his half-century off just 15 balls. He scored a blistering 96 off 38 balls studded with five fours and ten sixes.

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