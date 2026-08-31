Sahodaya School Tennis Championship-2026 concludes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Sahodaya School Complex, Guwahati Chapter Tennis Championship-2026, organised by Vandya International School at its own tennis courts, concluded on Sunday. Altogether 75 participants from 15 schools (under CBSE) from Guwahati took part in the championship which was being held for both Boy’s and Girl’s - under 12, 14 and 17 years categories in team and open singles events.

In the Boy’s (U-12) team event, National Public School School annexed the title by defeating Vandya International School 2-1 in the final while in the Girl’s (U-12), Royal Global School won the title beating Vandya International School 2-0. In the Boy’s (U-14) team event, Royal Global School clinched the title by defeating Srimanta Shankar Academy 2-0 while in the Girl’s (U-14), Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti School won the title beating Maria’s Public School 2-0. In the Boy’s (U-17) team event, Maria’s Public School clinched the title by defeating Srimanta Shankar Academy 2-0 while in the Girl’s (U-17), Delhi Public School (Guwahati) won the title beating Royal Global School 2-0 in the final.

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