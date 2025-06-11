SAI Guwahati, State Sports Academy Finish Top at Boxing Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Junior and Elite Inter-District Boxing Championship came to an end on Monday evening at the Ulubari Boxing Club in Guwahati. National Games medal winners Abhinav Saikia and Arati Doley, along with Khelo India Youth Games medallists Gaurav Majumdar and Kampi Boro, lived up to expectations by clinching gold in their respective elite weight divisions. In the junior category, Kamrup was adjudged the best team among boys, while Majuli secured top honours in the girls’ section. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Guwahati centre dominated the men’s elite category, while the State Sports Academy emerged as the leading side in the women’s division.

