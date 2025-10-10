Sanjay Mishra credits victory to team unity

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: Praising the Indian junior badminton team’s collective effort, Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra described their impressive run in the World Junior Badminton Championships as a result of team unity.
The Indian side secured a spot in the semi-finals today in Guwahati and will face Indonesia in a high-stakes clash on Thursday.
Mishra expressed his satisfaction with the performance, emphasizing that both the association and the team management had been working with a podium finish in mind.
“The players have been training at this venue for the past few months, and we were confident that a medal was within reach if they played to their potential. I am very happy that every player stepped up when it mattered most. I truly believe they have the capability to beat Indonesia and reach the final,” he said.
BAI has also announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the team if they go on to win the Mixed Team title.
