Local Sports

Sanjay Mishra credits victory to team unity

BAI’s Sanjay Mishra credits Indian junior badminton team’s World Championship run to strong team unity and collective effort.
Sanjay Mishra
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Praising the Indian junior badminton team’s collective effort, Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra described their impressive run in the World Junior Badminton Championships as a result of team unity.

The Indian side secured a spot in the semi-finals today in Guwahati and will face Indonesia in a high-stakes clash on Thursday.

Mishra expressed his satisfaction with the performance, emphasizing that both the association and the team management had been working with a podium finish in mind.

“The players have been training at this venue for the past few months, and we were confident that a medal was within reach if they played to their potential. I am very happy that every player stepped up when it mattered most. I truly believe they have the capability to beat Indonesia and reach the final,” he said.

BAI has also announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the team if they go on to win the Mixed Team title.

Also Read: Djokovic battles past Bergs to record 80th Masters 1000 semis

Also Watch:

Sanjay Mishra
team unity

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com