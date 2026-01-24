Santosh Trophy: Assam share points with Nagaland

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaland and Assam churned out an exciting Santosh Trophy match that ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Friday.

Nagaland forged ahead through Laiwang Bohman in the 26th minute. But Didwm Hazowary levelled scores in the 38th minute as the teams took the breather on level terms. However, Ayenmongba made it 2-1 for Nagaland in the 54th minute to give them the lead, only for Akrang Narzary to level it again in the 62nd. Assam then took the lead in the 76th with Timothi Narzary scoring. But Ato Chophi made it 3-3 in the 82nd as the game ended without more goals.

Both teams logged their first point in Group A, having lost their opening games-Nagaland 0-4 to West Bengal and Assam 0-1 to Tamil Nadu.

In the other two matches of the day West Bengal and Rajasthan registered win. At Silapathar Rajasthan defeated Tamil Nadu by a solitary goal. On the other hand defending champion West Bengal, at Dhakuakhana, beat Uttarakhand by a solitary goal.

