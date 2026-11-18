OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Gurugram’s Saurav Rathi made a commanding start to the 2026-27 DP World PGTI season, firing a brilliant seven-under-par 65 to grab the outright first-round lead at the 26th edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Championship at the historic Digboi Golf Links here on Tuesday.

On a challenging course that allowed only 29 players from the 120-man field to finish under par, the 24-year-old emerged as the early frontrunner, opening up a two-shot cushion over Delhi youngster Anshul Kabthiyal and seasoned campaigner Om Prakash Chouhan, who shared the second spot with identical rounds of five-under 67.

Rathi’s impressive card featured eight birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-four 18th, his final hole of the day, while battling a left-leg injury sustained after slipping on wet stairs at the golf course on Monday.

However, the setback did little to derail his rhythm. Displaying remarkable control and consistency, Rathi found 12 of 14 fairways and landed 15 greens in regulation, underlining the all-round strength of his opening-round performance.

Reflecting on his round, Rathi described it as a solid beginning to the new season, saying he was five-under at the turn before adding further birdies on the 11th, 12th, and 14th. He, however, rued the bogey on the 18th after missing an opportunity from the middle of the fairway, barely 40 yards from the pin.

Meanwhile, Kabthiyal, 21, made his presence felt with an impressive 67 that included an eagle on the par-five seventh, five birdies and two bogeys.

Sharing second place was Chouhan, one of the most accomplished names on the domestic professional circuit. The 11-time DP World PGTI winner, former European Challenge Tour champion and 2023 DP World PGTI Rankings champion produced an eight-birdie round, offset by three bogeys, to remain firmly in contention.

Four golfers were bunched together at four-under 68, occupying the joint fourth position. The group comprised Gurugram’s Kushal Singh, Pune’s Divyansh Dubey, Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh, and Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar.

Also Read: Germany Crush Netherlands 5-0 to Secure Top Spot in UEFA Nations League Group