Secretary General of Boxing Federation Hemanta Kalita to attend boxing Congress

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kalita will be the part of the two-member Indian team that will take part in the forthcoming Extraordinary Congress of Asian Boxing Confederation. The other member of the team is president of the Boxing Federation of India Ajay Singh. The Congress will be held in Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi on August 31.

Also Read: Assam and Manipur Governor Acharya Calls for Public Support to Boost Boxing Talent in Northeast India

Also Watch: