Senior Women’s National Football C'ship: Aparna shines as Assam crush Tripura 7-0

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam secured their second consecutive victory in the 30th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2025-26 at Diphu on Saturday. In their second group match in the competition Assam dominated Tripura with a commanding 7-0 win. Apurna Narzary was the stand out performer who netted four goals. Maidangshi Narzary and Ronibala Devi contributed one goal each. Tripura added to Assam’s tally with an own goal.

Earlier, in their opening match Assam defeated Mizoram by 5-1. In their final group game on September 8 Assam will face Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy semi-final: South Zone still in strong position

Also Watch: