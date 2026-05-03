Silchar, Guwahati enter final round of Nuruddin Inter-District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar and Guwahati have qualified for the final round of the Elite Group in the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament after their match ended as a draw at the ACA Stadium here on Friday.

In reply to Silchar’s first-innings total of 301, Guwahati were 48 for 1 when rain interrupted play on the final day, forcing the match to end.

Resuming the day at 237 for 6, Silchar were eventually bowled out for 301. Sourav Saha was the standout performer, scoring a patient 107 off 221 balls, including 13 boundaries and a six. He was well supported by Rituraj Biswas, who made 59, and Subham Mandal, who contributed 34.

For Guwahati, Rohit Singh (4/53) and Ayushman Malakar (3/42) shared seven wickets between them. Guwahati were 48 for 1 in their first innings when the match came to an end. Pradyun Saikia remained unbeaten on 33.