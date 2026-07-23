Sivasagar paddlers Raayan and Jihan earn spots at elite PSPB Table Tennis Academy in Sonipat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI : Two young table tennis players of the State Raayan Borthakur and Jihan Ahmed, both hail from Sivasagar, have earned selections to the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Table Tennis Academy in Sonipat, Haryana. The PSPB Table Tennis Academy stands as one of India’s premier training facilities, renowned for molding elite paddlers who go on to represent the nation at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. To secure a spot in this highly competitive institution, candidates must meet strict eligibility benchmarks—such as holding a top two state ranking or being ranked among the top 30 in the final Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) rankings.

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