South Point school shooters shine in CBSE FAR EAST Shooting competition at Kalimpong

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five shooters of South Point School, Guwahati bagged medals in the CBSE FAR EAST Shooting competition held recently at Army Public School, Kalimpong. Among the five shooters Eramudin Ahmad won gold in 10 mtrs rifle (U-19men). The other medal winners are: Shreyashi Mazumdar: silver (10 mtrs rifle in U-19 women), Urbijit Medhi: silver (10 mtrs pistol, U-17 men), Dhanistha Hazarika: bronze (10 mtrs rifle, U-17 women) and Dishant Dey: bronze (10 mtrs rifle, U-17 men). The medal winners are selected to take part in the National Championship to be held at Delhi Public School, Bhopal from October 23.

Also Read: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) name 23-member shooting squad for ISSF World Cup Final

Also Watch: