South Point School to face WeRNE in final of TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School/Coaching Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: South Point School will meet WeRNE in the final of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School/Coaching Cricket Championship at the Nehru Stadium here on March 27.

South Point School set up a final clash with WeRNE taming Ambari Cricket Coaching Centre by seven wickets in the semifinals played on Saturday. Earlier in the day, WeRNE inflicted a 91-run defeat on River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre in the first semi final.

WeRNE elected to bat first and posted a modest total of 167 for 3 in the 20 overs. River Rine CCC were restricted to 76 for nine in the 20 overs.

Southpaw Manish Upadhyaya anchored the WeRNE innings with a steady unbeaten knock of 54 runs, hitting seven boundaries facing 62 balls, while wicketkeeper-batsman Swarit Das chipped in with a quickfire 54 (7x4, 2x6) off 24 deliveries.

In their chase, skipper Manas Gupta (26, 3x4, 1x6) was the lone crusader for River Rine CCC as Bhim Chetry of WeRNE ripped apart their batting with a haul of three for 17. Subhangkar Sarmah also notched up two wickets for 15 runs.

In the second semifinal, Ambari CCC elected to bat first only to be bundled out for 62 in 16.4 overs. The South Point boys achieved the target scoring 66 for three in 11.2 overs.

Lower middle order batter Rajveer Mishra (20, 2x4) was the only notable scorer for Ambari. Aman Yadav was the South Point School demolition man who returned with the figures of four for 13, while fellow men Jyotishman Bhattacharjee and Rahul Tamuli shared two wickets each conceding 12 and 16 runs respectively.

South Point School too had a shaky opening losing a couple of key wickets in the fifth over from Gauranga Prasad Barman. However, southpaw Darmiyan steadied the innings with an undefeated knock of 27 (2x4, 1x6) facing 23 balls.

