Taher Ahmed appointed as manager of Indian Dragon Boat Racing Team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Taher Ahmed, a veteran sports organiser and Co-Founder of Dragon Boat Sport (IDBF) in India, appointed as the manager of the Indian Dragon Boat Racing Team that will participate in the 15th Asian Dragon Boat Championship. India will send a 70 member team in the competition which will begin in Hong Kong on October 11. Ahmed, who is also the Founder President of All Assam Traditional Sports & Dragon Boat Association, will represent India in the 15th Asian Dragon Boat Federation Congress scheduled to be held on October 13.

