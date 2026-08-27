Taher Ahmed Appointed IDBF Race Official for Dragon Boat World Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports organiser of Assam Taher Ahmed, has been appointed by the International Dragon Boat Federation as IDBF Race Official to officiate in the 15th IDBF Club Crew World Dragon Boat Championships. The competition will be held from September 1 to September 6, at Liyu Lake, Hualien, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan). Total 21 countries with more than 5500 athletes will participate in the Championships.

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