‘Team Spirit Played a Big Role in League Title’: Sunrise AC Coach Sushanta

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club continued its dominance in the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) A Division Football League, retaining the title for the fourth consecutive year. In an interaction with The Sentinel, Sunrise AC coach Sushanta Majumdar spoke about the key factors behind the team’s success, the challenges posed by the competition and the crucial support extended by the club officials in maintaining the team’s winning run. Here are excerpts:

Q: How does it feel to see Sunrise AC win the GSA A Division Football League title?

Sushanta: The Guwahati A Division Football League is a prestigious local competition, and it is a great feeling to see Sunrise AC win the title under my coaching. It was the fourth consecutive occasion that Sunrise AC won the local league title, and I was involved with the team on two of those occasions.

Q: What do you think was the biggest factor behind the team’s success?

Sushanta: I feel team spirit was the biggest factor. All my players were focused on their game and tried to give 100 per cent on the field. That really helped us play good football throughout the tournament, even when there was pressure on the team during matches.

Q: How challenging was the competition?

Sushanta: This time, seven teams participated in the league. Except Navajyoti, the strength of all the other teams was almost equal, and everyone played good football. Gauhati Town Club, Dynamo Club, FC Green Valley and Young Amateur also had a good chance of winning the title. So, the competition was quite challenging, but our players remained focused and responded well.

Q: The league was played at a new ground this season. How was the experience?

Sushanta: The ground was good, but we missed our supporters. Because of the distance, many of our supporters were unable to come to the matches. We generally get good support when the competition is held at Nehru Stadium or Judges Field. Their presence gives the players extra motivation.

Q: What would you say about the role of the club officials in team’s sucess?

Sushanta: The club officials have been very cooperative and have always stood behind the team. During the early stage, we needed a few good players for a couple of positions in the XI, and the officials arranged those players for us. Even during the championship, they took full care of the team and tried to give the players a home-like atmosphere. Sunrise won the local league title for the fourth consecutive time, and I feel the club officials played a big role in this success.

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz fends off Matteo Arnaldi to reach Japan Open quarters