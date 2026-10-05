Tezpur to host Ananda Chandra Sarma Sports Promotion Award on Oct 10

GUWAHATI: Dr. Ananda Chandra Sarma Sports Promotion Award will be presented on October 10 at Tezpur. The award carries a cash prize of RS 50,000 along with a citation.

A special feature has been added to this year’s awards. In recognition of the important role played by coaches in shaping the careers of young sportspersons, one coach will also be honoured in this edition of the award. The coach will receive a cash award of Rs 11,000 along with a citation.

The awardees, including the sportspersons and the coach, will be selected by the Tezpur District Sports Association.

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