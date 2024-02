A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Coaching Centre in association with Dibrugarh District Veteran’s Cricket Association will orgazise U-16 Rafizur Rahman Memorial cricket league from February 3 at Jalan outdoor stadium. Altogether 8 teams will participate. Apart from Dibrugarh teams, Tinsukia, Namrup, Sonari and Sivsagar teams will participate.

