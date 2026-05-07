Unseeded Stars Shine as Top Seeds Fall in Dramatic AATA-AITA U-16 Tennis Upsets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major upset at the ongoing AATA-AITA Championship Series at the Chachal Tennis Complex, Assam’s Aarush Das defeated top seed Arnav Kumar Bhuyan in the boys’ U-16 singles to secure a place in the semifinals. After dropping the first set, Aarush staged a strong comeback to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The day witnessed several other upsets as well. Unseeded Nibras K Hussain outplayed second seed Ebinesh S in straight sets, winning convincingly 6-0, 6-2. Anirban Deka also impressed by knocking out fourth seed Samvid Boro in a closely fought match, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

In the girls’ U-16 category, Phaagun Jyoti, Mrigakshee Changmai, Kristi Haloi, and Nayeem Hussain advanced to the semifinals. Play was interrupted for over three hours due to rain, affecting the day’s schedule.

Also Read: India’s Men and Women Crash Out in Round of 32 at World Team Table Tennis Championships