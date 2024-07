Veteran cricketer and former captain of Assam Badal Thakur turns 91

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran first class cricketer and former captain of Assam Badal Thakur turned 91 on Thursday. Officials of Veteran Cricket Association of Assam and All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association visited Thakur’s residence today and wished him. It may be mentioned here that Thakur, an all-rounder, played 17 first class matches for Assam. He altogether scored 566 runs and also collected 26 wickets.

