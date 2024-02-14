Veteran pacer Ranjit Mali announces retirement from first class cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran pacer Ranjit Mali announced retirement from first class cricket here today. The 35-year-old pacer played his last first class tie, a Ranji Trophy match, against Bihar that concluded in Guwahati on Monday. Assam won the match by 9 wickets.

Mali made his debut in first class cricket in 2008 against Tripura at Agartala. During his 16 years long career the right arm medium pacer played 53 first class games and bagged 176 wickets. He also collected 10 wickets playing for Assam in T20 matches.

Talking to The Sentinel on his decision to retire from first class cricket Mali said, “I was planning to quit the game for a while and when I got the opportunity to play against Bihar at the home ground I thought it’s the right time to say good bye. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my cricket journey and special thanks for the person who helped me become the player that I am today.”

About his future plan Mali said, “I have not decided yet. I may take the job of coaching or can try to become a match official.”

