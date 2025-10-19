Yoga Triumph: Guwahati Athletes Excel in Kuala Lumpur Championship

GUWAHATI: Four yoga athletes who trained under the Trishoolin Yoga and Wellness, Guwahati, brought laurels to the State as they claimed top spots in their respective categories at the World Fitness Federation of Yogasana Sports International – Asia Pacific Yogasana Sports Championship 2025 which was held in Kuala Lumpur.

The athletes are Dhrubajyoti Patowary (Ashadeep), Ankush Thakuria (Sishu Sarothi), Akash Buragohain (Trishoolin Yoga and Wellness) and Madhurjya Talukdar (Trishoolin Yoga and Wellness).

This achievement reinforces the mission of Trishoolin Yoga and Wellness to empower Divyang (specially-abled) individuals through the path of Yoga, inclusivity, and holistic well-being.

