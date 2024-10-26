Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament begins in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 (U-13 Boys & Girls) at Multipurpose indoor stadium in Dibrugarh.

Around 354 young players representing 26 states have participated in the tournament. The states participating in the tournament include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, and Bihar. A total prize money of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to the top players.

This event is a significant milestone for Dibrugarh as it enters the national badminton stage, offering young talent an excellent platform to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

