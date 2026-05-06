London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027

London: A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the 2027 London Marathon taking place on April 25, surpassing the previous record set in this year’s race, event organisers said on Tuesday. A total of 1,338,544 people from around the world have applied compared to 1,133,813 last year, an 18 per cent increase.

“This astonishing total of applicants firmly establishes London as the world’s most sought-after marathon,” said Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, in a statement.

“Nothing else comes close. Our mission is to inspire people of every age and ability to get active, and these extraordinary numbers show the massive draw and power of the London Marathon.” Agencies

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