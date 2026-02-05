Looking forward to bowl against Indian batters and test my skills: USA’s Jasdeep Singh

MUMBAI: USA pacer Jasdeep Singh is eager for the challenge of taking on India’s star-studded batting line-up as his side prepares to open their ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the defending champions on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Singh acknowledged India’s strength and said that he is looking forward to bowling to “test his character”

“India is a powerhouse; we all know that. We are excited to play against everyone out there, but there are some key players. Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Abhishek Sharma is doing great. Even Jasprit Bumrah, we had a chance to play against him last time. Personally, I’m looking forward to bowling against these guys and test my skills and test my character against them,” Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old also highlighted that the team has covered a lot of ground since the last World Cup

“Every time you step on the field, you see there’s more and more improvement from each player and every team that plays. Same goes for India and same goes for us. We have come a long way since the last World Cup. We are shaping up well to be exposed at this level. We are hungry. We want to get exposure playing against these big nations. I think it’s safe to say that we are ready to take any opponent that comes our way,” said Jasdeep.

Emphasizing a fearless approach, Jasdeep said the focus will be on executing their own plans rather than worrying about reputations.

“It’s a game at the end of the day. It’s about who will do well in those conditions and situations. There’s no fear. We’ll look to play our game, not worrying too much about the opposition. They are good in their own game. I think we have to believe in ourselves. What we can do the best, how we can implement our skills and the hard work that we have put in the last 3-4 weeks. It’s about testing our skills and character and just believing in ourselves and go with the process.” (ANI)

Also Read: Darja Semenistaja and Leolia Jeanjean cruise into quarters of Mumbai Open