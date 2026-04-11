LSG sign George Linde after Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South Africa batting all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2026, the tournament organizers announced on Friday.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026,” an official IPL media advisory stated. IANS

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