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LSG sign George Linde after Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants sign George Linde as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga for remainder of IPL 2026.
George Linde
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New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South Africa batting all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2026, the tournament organizers announced on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026,” an official IPL media advisory stated. IANS

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George Linde
Lucknow Super Giants

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