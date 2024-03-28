Lucas Paqueta scores last-minute penalty for Brazil in six-goal thrilling draw against Spain

NEW DELHI: Brazil snatched a late leveller to share an entertaining and occasionally heated 3-3 friendly draw with Spain on Tuesday.

Lucas Paqueta fired home a stoppage-time penalty to deny La Roja victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, after it had taken a late lead.

Spain captain Rodri scored two heavily debated penalties of his own in a pulsating battle under a closed roof in the Spanish capital.

The Manchester City midfielder opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute after electric winger Lamine Yamal tumbled in the box and Dani Olmo extended Spain’s lead with a fine individual goal.

Moreover, Jude Bellingham’s 22nd goal of the season salvaged a 2-2 draw for England against Belgium on Tuesday and continued his outstanding form going into this year’s European Championship.

The Real Madrid midfielder underlined his importance to Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of the Euros with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium to ensure England avoided back-to-back defeats, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Brazil. Agencies

