Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) fast bowler Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL with injury

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been ruled out for rest of the IPL 2024 due to injury, the franchise said on Wednesday. The Lucknow-based franchise, however, hasn’t revealed the replacement for Mavi yet.

“He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon. The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger,” the LSG statement read.

The right-arm fast bowler, who was with Gujarat Titans in 2023, joined LSG after the auction in December for Rs 6.4 crore. IANS

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9QhAr6zoHnM?si=Sx6C5gATpaFEcly8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>