Luis Diaz Stars as Colombia Cruise Past Costa Rica in World Cup Warm-Up

Bogota: Colombia continued its preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a convincing 3-1 victory over Costa Rica in an international friendly at El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz was the star of the evening, scoring one goal and providing an assist as Colombia produced an impressive performance in front of their home fans ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 11.

Colombia will play its final warm-up match against Jordan in San Diego on June 7 before beginning its World Cup campaign.

The South American side will open its group stage campaign against Uzbekistan in Mexico City on June 17. Colombia will then face the Democratic Republic of Congo and Portugal in its remaining group matches as it aims to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament. IANS

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