Luis Enrique Hails PSG’s Back-to-Back UCL Triumph as ‘Even Bigger’ Than First Title

Budapest: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique described his team’s second UEFA Champions League triumph as “even bigger” than its maiden European title a year ago.

“It is even bigger because we knew of the difficulties of playing against Arsenal, and for us as a team and a city it is incredible to win it,” the Spaniard told broadcaster Canal Plus amid on-pitch celebrations at the Puskas Arena.

“I think we have deserved it over the course of the season even if the final was really close-fought,” added Luis Enrique, as PSG become the first team since Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 to retain the Champions League trophy.

Having previously led Barcelona to the title in 2015, Luis Enrique becomes just the fifth manager to win three European Cups, after Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola. Agencies

Also Read: PSG retain Champions League crown as Arsenal crumble in dramatic penalty shoot-out